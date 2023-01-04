The first pictures have been released to highlight the return next month of the York Ice Trail.

The 2023 event, organised by Make it York, runs during the weekend of February 4-5.

Some 36 sculptures are set to line York's streets, with the grounds of Middleton's Hotel transformed into a world of mythology, featuring four sculptures.

York Gin, City Cruises and The Potions Cauldron will be on-site, with crafts, competitions and surprise creatures.

Their sister property, The Judges Lodgings, will also feature a spectacular ice sculpture, including the famous Thwaites Shire Horses in all their finery too.

In a year of York anniversaries, the National Railway Museum celebrates 100 years of the Flying Scotsman, with their interactive sculpture.

The Grand Opera House also celebrates 121 years of making magic and LNER will mark their 100-year milestone with their respective sculptures.

York's rich chocolate geritage is reflected with Yorks Chocolate Story’s working of Terry’s Clock Tower.

York BID has six sculptures, all inspired by York’s fascinating historical figures that can be found on the York Quest app.

A 'Busloads to Love' sculpture to celebrate buses, courtesy of main sculpture, York Park & Ride, will grace St Helen's Square.

Grand Central will also display a Skyline sculpture, Hiscox will feature a space shuttle and Ate O'Cock will display a De Lorean sculpture.

Sampson Square will feature Icebox showing how sculptures are made.

The 2023 trail follows on from the 'huge success' of last year, featuring 40 scultures attracting 25,000 vistors, after a one year hiatus due to lockdown.

Make it York says research showed 94% recommend the event, 81% ate and drink at city cafes, bars and restaurants and over half would go shopping or visit an attraction.

Sponsored by local businesses, the trail is created by ice specialists Icebox for a second year.

Free trail maps will be available from the Visitor Information Centre on Parliament Street or can be downloaded online at visityork.org/ice

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “York Ice Trail 2023 will spark imaginations, transporting visitors across time and dimension from sculpture to sculpture. Our ice partners at Icebox have done a phenomenal job at bringing the ideas to life."

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of the City of York Council, said: “The York Ice Trail brings imaginative, ‘cool’ and unique sculptures to York’s streets and is much loved by residents and visitors, so it’s excellent to see the event return once again."

Greg Pittard, Managing Director at Icebox, said: “From mammoths to DeLoreans, the carvers have been working non-stop since late August to deliver ‘A Journey Through Time’."

John Godfrey, Head of Marketing for First Bus in York, urged people to use Park and Ride to help avopid congestion in York.

For more information, visit https://www.visityork.org/york-ice-trail #YorkIceTrail