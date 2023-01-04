A RAIL firm, which operates in York, is on track for better, more reliable journeys after Network Rail delivered improvements over the Christmas period.

While the TransPennine Express route was closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, major work to ready the 70-mile route for full electrification powered ahead in Manchester and near Neville Hill depot in Leeds.

This will eventually help to save up to 87,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year – the equivalent to 5.9 million car journeys along the same route.

Neil Holm, TransPennine route upgrade director, said: “The multi-million-pound TransPennine route upgrade will completely revolutionise rail travel between regional hubs such as Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York and it is great to see all this work delivered successfully over the festive period.

Work at Morley station over Christmas (Image: TransPennine Express)

“We are constantly investing in schemes which will bring a better and more reliable railway, and this package of upgrades complements hundreds of other projects delivered across the country, such as the £5.1m platform upgrade at Manchester Piccadilly and the £6m track upgrade at York."

Further strike action is planned until January 7, which will see train services reduced across the region. Passengers should only travel if "absolutely necessary" and check their train times with National Rail or their train operator.