A JUNIOR football team in York has been supported by a mortgage firm in the city - which has come forward to offer sponsorship.

The team at Ebor Mortgages said they are proud to support Dunnington Under 11s football team.

Nick Blake, director of Ebor Mortgages, played for Dunnington Juniors himself and said: "It's great to be able to put something back into grass roots sports. When the opportunity became available to sponsor Dunnington, it was a chance we really wanted to take, particularly as I enjoyed playing for the team many years ago."

Nick Blake and team manager James Calvert with one of the new shirts (Image: UGC)

Further details on Dunnington juniors can be found on the team's Facebook page.

Ebor Mortgages are whole of market independent mortgage advisers based in York. For more information, visit the website at: www.eboruk.com