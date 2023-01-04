Thank you very much for continuing to cover the pay cuts at the South Bank Multi Academy Trust (SBMAT).

Parents at Knavesmire also protested the cuts being levelled at Teaching Assistants.

If MATs must exist, their focus should be on sharing best practice to help all schools deliver the best possible education for the children they serve. Knavesmire’s Outstanding Ofsted report should have offered a model for what investment in staff can enable the school community to achieve; instead, it has lost two members of staff and will possibly lose more now that a number of Teaching Assistants are forced into signing new contracts or losing their jobs.

The MAT has stated that they used advertisements in the Times Education Supplement to carry out a benchmarking exercise. However, as early as May, TES was highlighting the fact that teaching assistants and other support staff were leaving schools because they could get better pay elsewhere.

Jobs might be advertised at 39 weeks’ pay, but that doesn’t mean that they are being filled.

Alison O’Byrne, Aldreth Grove, York