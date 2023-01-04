A TRUST in York, which supports those living with visual and hearing impairments, has been handed a cash boost from a financial adviser.

Yorkshire-based financial advisers, Navigation Wealth Management, has given a cheque for £2,500 to The Wilberforce Trust.

The donation comes after a number of fundraising events this year, including a recent charity dinner which saw former footballing legend Chris Waddle as guest speaker.

Matt Hammond, chief executive at Navigation Wealth, said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a wonderful charity and we thank everyone who has donated so generously.

"Our initial goal was to raise £2,000, so it’s great to have beaten our target."

Meanwhile, operations director at The Wilberforce Trust, Samantha Scholey-Dyson, said the team are "so thankful" to Navigation Wealth Management.

Samantha said: "Support from local businesses like theirs is vital to us particularly as demand for our services is on the increase across Yorkshire.”