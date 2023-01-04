Today’s reality of the 999 call is being interrogated about how close to death you are: ‘Perhaps your emergency doesn’t warrant a call out - marks out of ten, caller’?
What has happened to our health care system under the Conservatives? We now have a flu wave of infections, yet were we not vaccinated to prevent this? So was it placebo Ouse river water injections - the cheaper alternative?
We need all hands to the pumps to extract ourselves from this NHS catastrophic nightmare developing in 2023.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe
