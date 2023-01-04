What a feelgood start to 2023 - the story of Thor, the enormous Artic walrus doing a tour of coastal resorts and bringing crowds to every venue he visited.
Huge crowds visited Scarborough over the New Year celebrations and are now visiting Blyth a hundred miles up the coast.
There must be thousands of secluded places for him to come ashore, so why does he choose such public places if it isn’t to please the crowds? A real diva of a walrus. I wonder if Thor will be coming back for an encore?
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate
