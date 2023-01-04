A HOTEL chain has revealed the strangest items handed in at the lost and found offices at its York branches.

Travelodge has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels, including its six hotels in York, over the last 12 months.

Shakila Ahmed, a Travelodge spokesperson, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our UK Travelodge hotels, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

"When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry."

In York, two Ragdoll cats called Suki and Jinx were found at the York Central hotel - while a five-metre wooden carved rocking horse was found at the Travelodge in Micklegate.

At the hotel in Monks Cross, 500 grams of caviar was left in a room - as well as a prenuptial agreement that was left in another.

Another strange item left at the York Central Travelodge was a spectre skeleton suit and top hat - while a Tibetan singing bowl was found at the hotel in Hull Road in the city along with a train spotters journal and photographs.

Meanwhile, in the Layerthorpe Travelodge, a case of vintage ‘Rolling Stones’ magazines was left behind by someone who stayed there.