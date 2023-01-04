EMERGENCY services were called in to an incident on a York bridge.

At about 11.06pm last night (January 3) North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Clifton Bridge in Water End, York.

A spokesman said: "A crew from Acomb responded to a report of a woman standing on a narrow ledge on the wrong side of bridge railings."

"Crews stood by and liaised with police whilst police negotiators spoke to the woman.

"She was brought to the right side of the railings and taken into the care of the police with no action required by the fire service."