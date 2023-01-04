AN investigation is underway after a suspected arson attack in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after an incident at a residential address on Fifth Avenue, Colburn.

They say the incident happened around 1.20am on Monday (January 2) when an object on fire was thrown at the property.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We’re also asking for anyone who could identify a person pictured on CCTV, dressed in grey clothing with a hood up who was spotted in the area at the time.

"If you recognise the individual or have any other information which could help our investigation, please get in touch by emailing Eleanor.harder@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for 893 Eleanor Harder."

Please quote reference number 12230000600 when passing on information.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.