AN AIR ambulance and police were called today to a residential cul-de-sac in a North Yorkshire village.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the helicopter and also road ambulances were called to Barff View, just off the A19 in Burn, near Selby, after a medical incident.

A spokeswoman said a patient was taken to hospital in a road ambulance.

North Yorkshire Police said it appeared to have been a 'medical episode,' and was a matter for the ambulance service.