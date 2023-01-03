AN AIR ambulance and police were called today to a residential cul-de-sac in a North Yorkshire village.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the helicopter and also road ambulances were called to Barff View, just off the A19 in Burn, near Selby, after a medical incident.
A spokeswoman said a patient was taken to hospital in a road ambulance.
North Yorkshire Police said it appeared to have been a 'medical episode,' and was a matter for the ambulance service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here