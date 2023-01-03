A POPULAR car park in York city centre will be closed on weekdays due to roadworks.

Work to resurface the road and footpath in Marygate, which started in September, will resume this week, after it was paused for the festive period.

From Wednesday (January 4) drainage and other preparation work will resume on Marygate, Hetherton Street, Esplanade Court, Frederic Street and Marygate Lane.

Then from Monday (January 9) until mid-February, a full road closure will be in place for resurfacing work in these streets.

This will mean access to Marygate car park and on street parking will be closed on weekdays between 9.30am and 4pm.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Executive Member for Transport said: "It is pleasing to see these important works progressing, with us repairing the significant defects that were in the surface of both the road and footways.

"Once completed these works will make the roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

“We understand that this will cause some inconvenience to residents during the works, and as such site staff will be on hand to advise and assist all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, about any access restrictions once the works are ongoing."

Diversions will be in place for cyclists, with signs and traffic marshalls in place to assist cyclists in using the 'Sustrans Route Railway Walk', which is at the back of Marygate Car Park.

Residents and businesses will still be permitted to use the car park for free of charge when the road is closed, and disabled parking bays will also be available, however access to it will be restricted due to the road closures.

The car park will be closed to other visitors during this time.

Cllr D'Agorne added: “We have written to residents and local businesses to provide further information and contact details for support as well as offering alternative parking options for them to use when the on-street parking restrictions are in place.

“We will continue to do all we can to minimise disruption whilst the works are happening and thank residents and businesses in the area for their continued patience and understanding whilst we complete these important works.”

The works have been split into phases to ensure pedestrians can safely access homes and nearby businesses.

The historic importance of the area, given the proximity to the city walls, has also been considered and conservation officers are involved with this scheme.

There will be two-night shifts to resurface the junction with Bootham between 7pm and midnight, with no noisy activity after 11pm.

For further information about the scheme, including FAQS, please visit: www.york.gov.uk/Marygate