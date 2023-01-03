#

Annington, the company responsible for building homes at Linton-on-Ouse, has donated £400 to fund dinners at the village primary school and nursery.

Davinia Pearson, Headteacher at Linton-on-Ouse Primary School, commented: “It has been a lovely gift from Annington and we would like to thank them for their incredible donation.

"With the increasing pressures on family budgets, our community school luncheons are an integral part of our celebrations to spend time with friendly and family. We are grateful to everyone at Annington and know it made our 2022 Christmas celebrations better for the young pupils and their families.”

Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager at Annington, added: “This past winter we wanted to continue our support of the Linton-on-Ouse Primary School and Nursery and spread a little bit of cheer.

"Luncheons like this are so important to bring the community together and enable families to create cherished memories. We are thrilled Annington has been a part of that, especially as we are so committed to building relationships within communities.”

Annington, which redevelops former MOD homes for sale, says its homes have also proven popular with 20 families moving into its scheme in the village. The final release of 3 bed bedroom homes has just gone on the market from £232,000.