A woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband three days after Christmas has made her first appearance at crown court.

Teresa Hanson, of West Cowick, near Snaith, south of Selby, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Paul Hanson.

The 54-year-old spoke only to confirm her name during the hearing, and made no plea or declaration.

Judge John Thackray KC told Hanson: “It is said you have stabbed your husband once – someone you have been with for many decades.”

Finding that there were “exceptional circumstances”, meaning the defendant should not be remanded in custody, he bailed Hanson until her next appearance for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on March 20.

The judge said: “There are exceptional circumstances having regard to the background and circumstances of the offence as alleged against you.”

Hanson’s bail conditions include an electronically monitored curfew and instructions not to enter West Cowick.

Judge Thackray set a provisional trial date of June 12. The trial is expected to last five days.

Humberside Police officers were called at 7.15pm on Wednesday to reports that a man had been stabbed at a property on Little London Lane in the East Yorkshire village.

Mr Hanson was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards despite the efforts of emergency services.