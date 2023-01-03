DO you recognise this woman?

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to identify the individual pictured on CCTV who they’d like to speak to in connection with a parcel theft that occurred in Harrogate.

The incident happened around 11am on December 15 at a residential address on Broughton Road in Harrogate when a parcel was taken from outside a property.

A police spokesman said: "We believe the individual pictured may have information which could help our investigation and would ask anyone who can identify them to email: gareth.evans@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Gareth Evans If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220222832