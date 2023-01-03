POLICE are urging drivers to avoid Chimney Bank, Rosedale.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has said that the road is currently closed due to wintry conditions and a road traffic collision.
Road closures have been put in place at both ends of the road.
The force spokesperson added: “Please avoid the area and do not attempt to drive up or down the bank."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article