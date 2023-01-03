York is among the cities hardest hit by the cost of living crisis, according to a group of business experts.

And thought the city's economy is set to return to growth in the second half of 2023 it will be at a slower rate than many other cities in the region, says law firm Irwin Mitchell.

The Irwin Mitchell City Tracker has been produced by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) and examines 50 locations across the UK, forecasting future growth in terms of GVA* (economic output) and employment.

The report, which estimates that the UK entered into a recession in the second half of 2022, expects economic growth to resume in the second half of 2023.

According to the research, York’s economy is estimated to be amongst those that have been hit the hardest by the cost-of-living crisis with the size of the economy shrinking by 0.4% in Q4 2022 compared to 12 months before.

Looking ahead to 2023, the report says economic growth will return to York with the city registering 0.3% year-on-year growth in GVA in Q4 2023, taking the total value of its economic output to £26.3bn.

There was also brighter news on the employment front. At the end of 2022, the report estimates that employment levels were static in York, however by the end of next year, it says the city will start to see job growth again with 0.4% annual increase.

Josie Dent, managing economist at Cebr, said: "2023 will be a difficult year for consumers and businesses across York, with the cost-of-living crises expected to lead to falling economic activity.

"However, Cebr forecasts that economic growth will resume in the second half of 2023, with most cities expected to see an annual expansion in GVA by Q4 2023.”

Charlotte Rees-John, partner and head of Irwin Mitchell’s consumer sector, said: "Last year presented numerous challenges and the downward pressure on spending activity, which continues to be concentrated in the consumer sector, looks set to continue throughout the first half of 2023.

“The consumer sector has however been one of the most resilient, agile and innovative sectors in recent times and those businesses that succeed during 2023 will be in a very strong position to take advantage of a more stable economic environment in 2024.”

Charlotte added: “Considering longer-term aspirations, such as the transition to carbon net zero, is something all businesses, irrespective of the sector they are in and the pressures that they are facing, need to do.

"ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) is fast becoming a priority for the majority, particularly at a time when there is huge pressure and scrutiny from consumers and investors who are increasingly making their decisions based on ethical as well as financial factors.”

The full report is available here – City Tracker Report | Irwin Mitchell