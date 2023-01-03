A MAN has been charged in connection to an assault with a bladed weapon in a North Yorkshire town.

Humberside Police has reported that a man was assaulted with a bladed weapon in Applegarth Lane, Bridlington on Sunday, November 20, at around 1.45am.

A man has been charged in connection to the incident.

Joshua Ingham, 26, of Harrington Road, Bridlington, appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday, November 26, and was charged with grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm, assault by beating, and possession of a bladed weapon.

He was remanded into custody the same day to appear at court at a later date.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have witnessed anything to please come forward to help assist with our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Humberside police by calling 101, quoting log 47 of 20 November.