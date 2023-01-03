THIEVES have struck in a popular York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say the force is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary in Fulford.

The incident happened on Eastward Avenue between 3am – 7am on Sunday (January 1) when a number of items were stolen from someone's home.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary and anyone who may know the whereabouts of any of the stolen items.

"The stolen items include: a red IPHONE SE, 2 Apple Macbook laptops (1 silver, 1 dark grey), a black KanKan rucksack containing keys, diaries and earphones, a purse containing driving licence and bank cards, a waist bag containing small items including a green stone angel (roughly 2cm). 6-8 vinyl records were also taken from the address including ones from Bull, Herbie Hancock Head hunters, The Kinks greatest hits and Nick Cave ‘From here to eternity’.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email JoeMoisley@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230000226.