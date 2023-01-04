JANUARY’S a month in which you might expect a bit of snow - and, especially in York, a bit of flooding, too.

No surprises, then, that in a trawl through photographs taken by Press snappers in Januarys past we should find both.

The snow - and a thick fall it seems to have been - was up on the North York Moors at Lockton in January 1984.

We’re not quite sure why the task of clearing snow from what is presumably the car park at the Fox & Rabbit should have fallen to children - but to be fair, they don’t look to unhappy about it...

The floods, meanwhile, were on January 6, 1982, when Press photographers were on hand to snap Clifton Green completely submerged by water.

January is not just about the weather, however: it is also the time when we start to get to grips with a new year. So unsurprisingly, there’s quite a lot going on in some of the photos.

York City legend Alf Patrick was pictured in action in January 1952, stealing the ball from between the legs of an opponent named Whyte.

In January of 1968, a new organ had just been installed in St Martin’s Church on Coney Street; while in January 1985, repairs to York minster continued apace following the fire which had ravaged the great cathedral the previous summer.

There were four empty shops to let on the ground floor of Stonebow House at ‘rents from £850’ in January 1968, and in January 1989 a new screen printing machine had been installed at William Sessions.

By January 5, 1965, city councillors had emerged from the Christmas and New Year break to resume the serious business of governing the city.

Among the things they seem to have been keen on was that that the elaborate gable on a property in Pavement which was to be converted into shops should be retained. A Press photographer duly captured a photo of the gable.

In January 1969, meanwhile, Layerthorpe Bridge seems to have been (almost) as busy as it is today. It’s mainly the shape and style of the cars that is different. Is that a Ford Anglia front left?