AN appeal has gone out after a crash between a car and an HGV on a roundabout in York.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a two vehicle crash that happened on the A59 ring road roundabout in York at 4.48pm on Friday, December 30.

The crash involved a grey Hyundai Tucson and a red heavy goods vehicle.

Both vehicles were damaged but no injuries were sustained by anyone in the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage or who recalls seeing the vehicle or vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"If you can help, please email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC Mike Halstead."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220230334