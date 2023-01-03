A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police says the driver of a "small, white vehicle" initially stopped after the incident in Clifford Street, but then drove away.

Now officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the collision on Monday, January 2, at around 2.30pm.

A police spokesperson said that the vehicle initially stopped, but the driver did not exchange any details with the pedestrian, and then they drove away from the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please email 000041@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC41 Ellison.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230000846