YORK station passengers will face less delays, pledges a rail operator, following a £6 million refurbishment of the rail tracks.

Network Rail have refreshed nearly three kilometres of rail track, including platforms which run through York station.

The previous strike action over Christmas had initially placed this work under review, but specially trained back up staff were able to step up to deliver these major benefits.

Between Christmas Eve and Monday, January 2, engineers replaced 2.7km of track, renewed nine sets of points (which allow trains to move from one section of track to another), and improved signalling equipment.

Spealist heaters have also been placed on the tracks to help melt snow and ice so that trains can run reliably in cold weather.

Network Rail has said that this £6 million upgrade will help to reduce the number of delays to services and improve the track's conditions for years to come.

Paul Rutter, East Coast Route Director for Network Rail said: “I’m so pleased that we were able to push ahead with this work despite the strike action and do the right thing for passengers.

"Better equipment and new weather-ready tracks will all help to offer more reliable journeys through York.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their support and patience over the festive period and look forward to welcoming them back to the railway throughout 2023.”

Mick Lynch criticised ministers over the rail dispute (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA)

The next round of strike action led by RMT union began today (January 3) and will finish on Saturday, January 7, which will see train timetables reduced to 20 per cent of regular services.

Rail passengers are advised to only travel if it's absolutely necessary and check their first and last train times via the train operator’s website before doing so.

RMT union said that despite its best efforts over Christmas, rail workers have not resolved the dispute due to an “unprecedented level of ministerial interference” preventing a settlement.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The Government is blocking the union’s attempts to reach a negotiated settlement with the rail employers.

“We have achieved deals across the network in 2021 and 2022 where the DfT has no involvement.

“Yet in this dispute, there is an unprecedented level of ministerial interference, which is hamstringing rail employers from being able to negotiate a package of measures with us, so we can settle this dispute.

“We will continue our industrial action campaign while we work towards a negotiated resolution.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Passengers have rightly had enough of rail strikes and want the disruption to end.

"Inflation-matching pay increases for all public-sector workers would cost everyone more in the long-term – worsening debt, fuelling inflation, and costing every household an extra £1,000."