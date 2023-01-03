EMERGENCY services at York Hospital are experiencing the worst pressures in their history after being hit by a devastating combination of Covid cases, flu cases, staff absence and bed blocking.

Many patients are ending up waiting for a 'long time' in the emergency department before being admitted to a ward, says the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

“Like hospitals across the country, our emergency departments are under severe strain and in the last couple of days we have experienced the worst pressures on emergency services in our history," said a spokeswoman.

“Increased staff absence and high numbers of patients waiting to be discharged who no longer need to be in hospital has had an impact on our emergency departments, resulting in patients waiting much longer for beds to become available.

“We recognise this means many patients will spend a long time in the emergency department before they are admitted to a ward, and we are sorry for this. Our staff are working exceptionally hard in the most difficult of circumstances.”

The trust's website warns that patients with non-urgent issues face ‘very long waits’ at the emergency department as life-threatening cases are prioritised, and the Sunday Times reported on Sunday that one patient experienced a 40-hour wait at York.

Asked about this claim and how long such patients were waiting, the spokeswoman said she couldn't answer that. "It entirely depends on the clinical priority of a patient as to how long they will be waiting," she said.

"However it is fair to say that patients with non-urgent issues will be waiting hours as we prioritise life-threatening cases."

She revealed several statistics which outline the impact of Covid, flu and bed blocking on the trust.

She said there were currently 168 patients who had tested positive for Covid in the trust's hospitals, 110 of whom were in York Hospital.

There were also currently 67 patients who had influenza in its hospitals, of whom 18 were in York Hospital.

Meanwhile, there were 78 patients who remained in York Hospital beds despite being fit for discharge.

"As of today, the number of patients who meet the criteria to discharge in our acute sites in York, Scarborough and Bridlington but are waiting on a package of care, and a temporary or long-term placement, is 123," she said. "Of these, 78 patients are in York Hospital."

A number of hospital trusts have declared critical incidents in recent days as the A & E crisis deepens, but the spokeswoman said the York had not done so.

Richard Webber, a spokesman for the College of Paramedics, says many hospitals have hundreds of patients who “should be elsewhere”, while people who need beds face 10-hour waits.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “I talked to colleagues who work in acute hospitals and they are full of patients who should be elsewhere, they should be discharged out to care homes or need support in the community.

"There is a lack of staff working in social care and a lack of capacity in social care, many hospitals have 100 or 200 patients who shouldn’t be in the hospital."