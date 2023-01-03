A major fireworks company is seeking to relocate from Huddersfield to the York area.

Black Cat Fireworks has submitted plans to City of York Council to erect an office/welfare building and new warehouse at Stamford Bridge Road, Dunnington.

An existing 4331m2 building would be used to store up to 310t of fireworks in accordance with existing storage use for the site, which has also been given conditional approval from the Health and Safety Executive.

The company seeks to build a 94m2 office/welfare plus a 240m2 packing and rework warehouse. The parking area at the Rosti Automotive site would also be extended to accommodate three trailers.

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council says Black Cat Fireworks, who supply Standard Fireworks, is having to relocate as its landlord has approval for 770 homes where the business is currently located.

The Dunnington premises, it is understood, have been used for storage and distribution since 1995. It is currently occupied by Rosti Automotive Ltd but their use will cease no later than March 2023.

Should Black Cat gain approval for its plans, staffing on the site would increase from 4ftes to 12 ftes, the application added.