A NEW community centre in York has reopened today with a new library.

The Oaken Grove community centre has reopened with the Explore Haxby and Wigginton library today (January 3) at 10am, with a new reading cafe offering barista-style coffees and an outdoor terrace.

Many of the new features of the library were chosen by local residents, including 10,000 books, a children's library, a separate area for teenagers, relaxing seating, PCs and free wi-fi.

Local residents also said they wanted longer opening hours, so the library will be open six days a week with extended Saturday hours.

Activities for all ages from under 5s story times and Lego clubs, to readers’ groups and craft clubs will start this month.

Sarah Garbacz, Deputy Chief Executive of Explore York Library and Archive, said: "What an amazing start to the New Year to be opening a new library for the communities of Haxby & Wigginton.

"We’re open six days a week and can’t wait to welcome everyone back through our doors.

"We’ve fantastic spaces available to sit, relax, meet friends, catch up, or to work, or play.”

Further improvements to the community centre include a large central entrance with improved storage space, refurbished community rooms for hire, upgraded toilets, kitchen and offices, and better lighting and heating.

Accessibility for users with disabilities has been improved as well.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities at City of York Council, said: "The new Haxby and Wigginton Library opening demonstrates our clear commitment to supporting, and improving, libraries across York.

"Our city’s libraries are for everyone, whether socialising, learning, reading or relaxing - they are some of York’s most welcoming community spaces."

For information about activities at Oaken Grove, please email info@hwyca.co.uk, ring 01904 769176, or visit www.hwyca.co.uk. For details about youth activities at Oaken Grove please contact communityties@hwyca.co.uk .

For information about Haxby and Wigginton Explore Library please contact haxby@exploreyork.org.uk, ring 01904 552660 or visit Explore’s website www.exploreyork.org.uk.