It is often only natural when reflecting on the year just passed that we focus on the big national and international events to shape our views.

It is important while doing so not to overlook the many wins of 2022 that may have slipped by without the recognition they truly warranted.

In January last year, the life-changing Kaftrio modular therapy was approved by regulators for prescription to young children with Cystic Fibrosis. I know from meeting families at my regular advice surgeries that this decision will have a profound impact on managing the condition and it builds on the landmark decision to approve the use of Orkambi for treatment back in October 2019.

In February, the campaign to find a home for Great British Railways began.

The biggest shakeup of the railways for a generation, I know readers shared with me the belief that it was only natural that York was chosen due to our long history with the railway and the fact ten percent of the railway workforce are already based here.

Our city made it to the final shortlist which will be taken forward this year when the Transport Bill is afforded parliamentary time. Fingers crossed 2023 will build on this win of 2022 and we will be home to Great British Railways.

In May, figures revealed £1.13 million had been allocated by the government to help York and North Yorkshire businesses start exporting. Evidence suggests that at businesses receiving grants from this funding an average of two new jobs have been created while one existing role has been safeguarded.

In June, I held a debate on the accountability of Ofsted in response to concerns raised by teachers and parents in Naburn about the limited options for the school to challenge the outcome of a recent inspection.

While I confess this may not seem like a local win at first glance, the subsequent response from the community to protect the school’s long-term future has been phenomenal. Later in the year I attended the school’s 150th anniversary celebrations and in only a matter of months the future is look better than ever.

I am sure the school will be here to serve local families for another 150 years and it is all down to the incredible team of teachers, governors and parents who recognise the school is an incredible asset that needs protecting.

In the same month, efforts to see rail services return to Haxby took a step closer with the Government awarding further funding from the Restoring Your Railway fund.

The latest tranche of funding builds upon the £400,000 worth of funding that was made available in 2020 to develop plans and I am currently lobbying Ministers for further funding as part of York’s Levelling Up bid which would improve active travel commuting options to the station.

The last time you could catch a train from Haxby Station was 1930, George V was on the throne and The Times had just published their first-ever crossword. It cannot be overstated how this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionise travel in York.

In August, on Yorkshire Day no less, Government Ministers travelled to York to sign our devolution deal. This hands back significant powers and budgets from London, with local representatives here in York and North Yorkshire set to gain control of £540 million of investment over 30 years. Significant new money will now be unlocked to spend on local infrastructure, economic development, and job creation, such as the vital York Central brownfield site.

We only have to look to our neighbours in Teesside to see how transformational a dynamic Mayor can be for a region, and it is only right it is now York’s turn to unlock this potential.

The year ended with more good news as York was selected to host one of nineteen new community diagnostic centres to deliver more life saving checks, tests and scans and speed up diagnoses for local patients. I have long warned lockdowns would lead to a greater health emergency than the pandemic and I am pleased to see the Government are tackling covid backlogs head-on.

Looking ahead to what we can expect from this year, I will continue to champion our city and campaign for more wins for York. While there will undoubtedly be challenges, there is no reason why 2023 can’t be our best year yet!

Julian Sturdy is the Conservative MP for York Outer