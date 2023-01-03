Underground drainage infrastructure is to be installed on the Knavesmire to reduce ‘historic flooding issues.’

City of York Council has submitted plans concerning 2165m2 of public open space off Knavesmire Road, York.

Planning documents said the scheme forms part of a recently announced £6.4m wider improvement to the A1036 Tadcaster Road corridor, work on which started this week.

It includes “carriageway surfacing, drainage infrastructure improvements, drainage remedials new crossings providing better facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and bus provisions.”

The application continued: “The proposed drainage works included within this planning application are located on the Knavesmire and comprise of underground drains, an oil / petrol interceptor and oversized attenuation pipes.

It added: “Currently all drainage discharges to a Yorkshire Water combined sewer, the proposed design will remove surface water runoff from the combined sewer and discharge via a new highway drain, an attenuated and flow limited sewer system to a CYC culvert located underground in the Knavesmire.

“This will provide improved capacity to the Yorkshire Water combined sewer system etc. with the intention to reduce historical flooding issues onto Trentholme Drive and St Auby Place (flooding speed bump).”

The application also said no trees would be removed under the proposals.