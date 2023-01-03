DRIVERS are being warned about the closure of a busy road through a York suburb.

City of York Council says that Burton Stone Lane in Clifton will be closed between between Clifton (the A19) and 65 metres north-east of the junction 8am on Monday (January 9) to 3pm the following Friday, January 20.

The closure is so that gas works can be carried out.

The council say an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period when gas mains replacement works are being carried out.

It follows a previous recent closure on the same road between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft.