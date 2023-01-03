AN investigation is underway after a fire in a popular York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 4.15pm last night (January 2) after reports of a flat on fire near Fulford Road in the city.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from York, Acomb and Huntington along with officers attended a fire in a flat.

"This fire caused 100% smoke damage and 20% heat damage to the property. Lots of equipment was used including four sets of breathing apparatus to search for any possible occupants in the flat.

"No one was found and crews were able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Investigation Officers and Police."