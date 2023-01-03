A DRIVER has been arrested after a roadside stop in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a black Kia in Harrogate last night (January 2).

Sgt Paul Cording said: "Another stop for the team in Harrogate and another drink driver in custody after failing a roadside breath test.

"As a reliable evidential breath test could not be obtained, a blood sample has been taken and the driver has been released under investigation."