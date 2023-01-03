A DRIVER has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say that last night they stopped a black Ford Fiesta in Harrogate last night (January 2).
Sgt Paul Cording said: "The vehicle failed to stop for my colleague in Harrogate and was eventually stopped safely when the driver took a turn down a dead end.
"Things started to become a little clearer with a familiar smell coming from within.
"The driver tested positive for cannabis on a Drug Wipe and was arrested.
"A blood sample has been obtained and will be sent for analysis."
