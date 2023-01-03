A WARNING has been issued after a number of vehicle thefts in York.

North Yorkshire Police say there has been a large increase in moped and motorbike thefts in York over the past four weeks.

Ellis Grimbley, a PCSO with the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Thieves often steal a bike by breaking the steering lock and wheeling it away.

"Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls. You could also use a D lock on the front wheel or a chain lock through the back wheel.

"Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular bike models. Using a cover instantly makes it less attractive to them. A cover also provides another time-consuming obstacle for the thief.

"When at home the best place to keep your motorcycle, moped or scooter is in your garage or shed. No shed or garage? Park in the safest place you can, near to your home where it’s well overlooked with good lighting.

"If your bike is stolen call police immediately on 999 if you see it being stolen or call 101 if you discover it has gone."

