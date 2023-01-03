THE top job is up for grabs at a popular York primary school.

City of York Council is advertising for a new head teacher at St Oswald's CE School in Fulford with a salary of £59,558 – £69,022 a year.

The school has 315 pupils and the new head will start in September as the current head, Sue Bland, is set to retire.

The job description says: "Following the retirement of our current head teacher, this is an exciting opportunity to lead a successful school.

"You will have the opportunity to develop and implement effective strategies, raise standards and continue to improve pupil attainment and progress.

"With a meticulous eye for detail, you must be able to support the diverse needs of pupils and the provision that each individual requires, whilst maintaining the ability to balance budgetary constraints.

"If you feel ready to be our next head teacher and you can bring your experience, enthusiasm, commitment and energy to deliver our vision of excellence for our passionate pupils and motivated staff, we would love to hear from you."

The school celebrated its 250th birthday in 2021 and was rated 'good' by Ofsted when it was last inspected in 2019.

For an informal, confidential conversation about the role applicants can call Julie Crichton on 07816251317 or email julie.crichton@northyorks.gov.uk

School visits can be arranged and for a tour hosted by Mrs Bland, please contact the school on 01904 555421 or email stoswalds.primary@york.gov.uk

The closing date for all applications is midnight on February 5.