Firefighters helped to rescue a horse when a horsebox left the road north of Harrogate.
Crews from Harrogate and Ripon Fire Stations made the vehicle stable so that the owner could take the horse out of the rear of the horse box.
The incident happened about lunchtime in Killinghall.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here