An Alfa Romeo driver was among those caught in North Yorkshire Police’s annual Christmas anti-drink and drug driving campaign.

Keiran Michael Ward, 22, is now off the road for nearly two years.

Another drink driver, Michaela Sian Rooke, has been banned for 19 months. York magistrates heard Ward was more than two and a half times the drink drive limit as he drove the luxury brand car along Nunnery Lane, York, on December 11.

A breath test gave a reading of 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Ward, of Byland Avenue, off Huntington Road, York, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was ordered to pay a total of £365 consisting of a £200 fine, an £80 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned for 23 months and told he could reduce the ban by 23 weeks if he completed a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course by April 20. He must pay for the course.

ork magistrates heard that Rooke, 35, of Seventh Avenue, Tang Hall, was twice the drink drive limit when she drove a Ford S-Max on University Road, Heslington, on December 10. Her breath test gave a reading of 77 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.