The level of the River Ouse has peaked and is falling but York remains under the first flood warning of 2023.

Heavy rain in the Yorkshire Dales at the end of December pushed water into the River Ouse's headwaters and the river level in York started to rise at about lunchtime on New Year's Eve.

It continued to rise until 3.30am today when it reached 3.20 metres or 10 feet five inches and started falling from 6.30am. Some riverside paths went under. The river in the centre of York is currently at 3.10 metres or 10 foot five inches and people are still advised to be careful near the river.

The Environment Agency is expecting the water to continue to fall for the rest of day and tomorrow until it is back at normal levels. York and the area around the River Ouse remains under a flood warning downstream of Lendal Bridge.

Upstream of Lendal Bridge, the Environment Agency has downgraded the warning to a flood alert.