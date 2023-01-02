The DVSA has crevealed the most common reasons learners have failed their driving tests previously.

These communications were sent out to instructors during the backlog caused by the pandemic in the hope that if instructors focus on these areas during tuition and refresher sessions, with many learners having been out of practice due to lockdown, many more will pass first time and not need to rebook their tests at a later date should they fail.

Peter Brabin, Head of Training at Bill Plant had his say on the findings. (PA)

Peter Brabin, Head of Training at Bill Plant said: “It’s really interesting to have this data broken down by the DVSA, highlighting exactly what UK learner drivers are most commonly struggling with when on their driving tests.

“What’s somewhat surprising is that a lot of the most common test failures are some of the very first things you’re taught when you get behind the wheel.

"That clearly just goes to show that maintaining a regular pattern of lessons is important to keep up the fundamentals, and that nerves can play a large part in the test experience which causes silly mistakes that you wouldn't expect.

“While we obviously want as many learner drivers passing their driving test and enjoying the freedom on the road that many of us are fortunate enough to enjoy, this just goes to show why it’s imperative learner drivers are properly scrutinised on their test.

“None of us want unsteady, uncertain and unsafe drivers on the road, causing more accidents and issues and more rebooked driving tests.

“Safety must be the upmost priority - it always has been and always will be.”

Top ten mistakes causing learners to fail their driving test: