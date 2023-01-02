North Yorkshire firefighters spent much of New Year's Day attending calls to rescue people from unusual predicaments.

At 7.47pm, a crew from Acomb Fire Station were calls to Foxwood Lane, where a 12-year-boy had managed to get stuck in a baby swing in a playpark.

The firefighters' muscle power was enough to extricate the child without the need for htem to use their specialist equipment.

At 11pm Scarborough firefighters had to rescue a person who had got locked into a bedroom in the east of the town. They managed to open the door and release him.

About an hour earlier, police called out a crew from York Fire Station to help them get some youths off a roof in St Helen's Square in York. The youngsters managed to get down without the firefighters' help.

In Pickering, a man managed to get his foot stuck under his mobility scooter in Lendales shortly before 6pm. Pickering firefighters answered the call but by the time they arrived, the foot was free and they gave him advice.

An hour later, York firefighters were called to Station Rise to rescue two people stuck in a lift, only to find out on arrival that the pair had been released.

At 7pm, their colleagues in Skipton did carry out a rescue when they were called to the aid of two people in a car caught in flood water. Firefighters walked them to safety.