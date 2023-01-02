The walrus that made a New Year visit to Scarborough appears to have departed for good.

Yesterday evening, he was seen to slide into the waters of the seaside resort's harbour and has not been seen since.

Experts believe he could be the same walrus, given the name Thor, that briefly visited the Hampshire coastline in mid-December.

The male walrus humped himself out of the water to the amazement of Scarborough residents on Friday night and settled down for a lengthy rest and snooze on the harbour edge.

Not wishing to disturb him and his dreams, Scarborough Borough Council cancelled its planned New Year fireworks - a decision applauded by at least one wildlife organsation - the British Divers Marine Life Rescue

Huge crowds gathered to see the unusual visitor, so many that the authorities had to put up a cordon to protect the wild animal.

Experts believe that he needed to recuperate after his marine exertions.

He stayed at the harbour edge while the town celebrated the New Year at a discreet distance.

Yesterday evening, as seen in footage shared with the BBC, he looked towards the sea, moved towards it, only to be thwarted by the small raised safety structure along the water's edge.

After briefly looking for an alternative route, he successfully tackled the structure, humping himself over it and sliding back into the sea.

Walruses are usually found in sub-Arctic and Arctic waters, well north of the UK but can migrate long distances.

January is the start of the walrus rutting season, with the breeding season starting in January and peaking in February.