A FAMILY are celebrating in York as their baby was the first born at York Hospital in 2023.

Lando Louie Keenan was born at York Hospital at 12.02am today (January 1), the first to be born at the hospital to welcome in the New Year.

Lando's dad, Lewis, said: "There's an extra special feeling to it being so early into the New Year.

"Mum and baby are both perfect and all the staff and midwife’s we couldn’t thank enough for all their help and support.

"This is our second child - and having the first baby of the New Year at the hospital starts the year on the highest of highs."

Lando weighed six pounds and three ounces when born in York.