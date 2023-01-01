POLICE are searching for a missing 13-year-old from York.

Ava was last seen at 7.30pm on Saturday (December 31) at her home in the Foxwood area of the city.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "She is described as white, slim, 5ft 5ins tall, with long dark hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing black leggings and a black top. She may be out in the Acomb area of York.

"Officers are urgently searching for Ava. If you see her, or know where she is, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away, quoting reference number: 12220231012."