POLICE have launched an urgent appeal in the search for a nine-year-old girl from York.
North Yorkshire Police officers are urgently searching for missing nine-year-old Leila from York.
A spokesperson for the force said: "She's 4ft 11ins tall, with long auburn hair and wears glasses with a multicoloured frame.
"She was last seen at her home in the Foxwood area of York at about 11am today.
"When last seen she was wearing an orange body warmer over a multicoloured sweatshirt. Large numbers of police officers are currently searching the area.
"If you see her, or know where she is, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately, quoting log number 165 of today."
