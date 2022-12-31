A MISSING girl in York has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed the girl who went missing in York earlier today has now been found.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We're pleased and relieved to report that we've just located the missing girl from York. She's safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her and contacted us with information. Your support makes all the difference."
