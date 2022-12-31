A SPECIAL visitor was spotted in a harbour in a North Yorkshire seaside town earlier today.

A walrus, nicknamed 'Thor' by some of the local residents, was spotted in Scarborough Harbour this morning (December 31).

York Press: 'Thor' the walrus'Thor' the walrus (Image: Richard Horsman)

British Divers Marine Life Rescue have put a cordon in place and have asked that people coming to see the walrus keep noise to a minimum.

 