A SPECIAL visitor was spotted in a harbour in a North Yorkshire seaside town earlier today.
A walrus, nicknamed 'Thor' by some of the local residents, was spotted in Scarborough Harbour this morning (December 31).
British Divers Marine Life Rescue have put a cordon in place and have asked that people coming to see the walrus keep noise to a minimum.
Welcome to Scarborough ‘Thor’ the Walrus. This is incredibly rare for the UK and never seen before locally. Please respect the cordons in place & keep noise to a minimum say British Divers Marine Life Rescue… pic.twitter.com/0w11Somu5s— This is the Coast - Local Radio for the Coast (@ThisCoast) December 31, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel