A YORK-BASED train firm has launched a special commemorative video to mark the centenary year of the east coast route operator.

Today (January 1), LNER celebrates 100 years since the grouping following the Railway Act of 1921. New Year’s Day marks the start of a year full of celebrations for LNER - who will spend the year recognising the achievements of the past as well as the potential for the future.

The iconic rail company has connected the capital city of England with the far stretching corners of Scotland for a century and is globally renowned for delivering high speed rail services in style, comfort and along scenic destinations.

The celebratory video features a centenary of rail history on the East Coast route within two minutes and eight seconds of archived and modern footage. The video celebrates the rich history of the colleagues, fleet and LNER destinations and locations and includes vision from sources including British Pathe.

The footage reflects some of the most iconic moments from British railway history including the speed-record breaking run of A4 Pacific Mallard in 1938 to the inaugural service of LNER’s new Azuma Class 800 fleet in 2019.

Nigel Gresley and the A4 Pacific Mallard in 1938 (Image: LNER)

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “This is a momentous occasion for LNER and we’re proud to be part of the modern LNER story.

“We recognise the importance of the railway in every community we serve, along with the role we have played in connecting these destinations of England and Scotland over the past 100 years.

“From speed records to sustainable fleets, the evolution of the railway is hugely exciting, and this video captures just a handful of those incredibly exciting moments. We’re looking forward to spending 2023 reflecting on our proud past and looking to our future.”

Railway fans should keep a close eye on the LNER social media channels for announcements about how LNER will be celebrating throughout 2023.

Looking ahead throughout 2023, LNER has produced an official calendar featuring some of the most iconic moments in rail history from the East Coast route with each of the 12-month images taken from modern LNER photography as well as from the archives held at the National Railway Museum in York.

The special LNER video can be viewed on the YouTube channel.