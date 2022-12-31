A WOMAN has been charged with murder after a man died in hospital from stab wounds.

Teresa Hanson, aged 53, of West Cowick has been charged with murder and has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (December 31).

Police officers in East Yorkshire were called at around 7.15pm to a property in Little London Lane West Cowick on Wednesday (December 28) to reports that a man had sustained a stab wound.

The man was taken to hospital, but sadly he died shortly afterwards despite the efforts of emergency services.