THIS area of York has the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest figures.

The data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), shows that the Fulford, Heslington and University area of York has the highest Covid rate at 184.1 cases per 100,000 population and 18 cases in the area. This section of the city is shaded in a blue, as the rate is between 100 and 199.

Another area of the city, Strensall, is also shaded in blue as the rate is 115.2, the second highest in the city. There are eight cases in the Strensall area.

Four areas of the city, Wigginton, Holgate East, Clifton North and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake are all shaded in white on the latest Covid map as there are under three cases in the area, meaning no data is shown.

Overall, York's Covid-19 case rate stands at 54.5 cases per 100,000 population.