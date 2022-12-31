A CAR was destroyed by a fire on a major route in North Yorkshire - and crews were called to handle the incident.

The Knaresborough and Harrogate crews attended an incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa well alight on the hard shoulder on the A1 southbound between junctions 47 and 46 at around 8.50pm yesterday (December 30).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault. Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels - but the car was destroyed by fire."