A CAR was destroyed by a fire on a major route in North Yorkshire - and crews were called to handle the incident.
The Knaresborough and Harrogate crews attended an incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa well alight on the hard shoulder on the A1 southbound between junctions 47 and 46 at around 8.50pm yesterday (December 30).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault. Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels - but the car was destroyed by fire."
