FIRE crews were called to tackle flames in a flat in a North Yorkshire town - believed to have been started by an electrical fault.
The Scarborough and Filey crews responded to reports of smoke in a second floor flat in Eastfield, Scarborough at around 10.20pm last night (December 30)
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews had to force entry to the flat and it was well alight. They extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.
"The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault. No people were inside the flat or injured."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article