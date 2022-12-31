FIRE crews were called to tackle flames in a flat in a North Yorkshire town - believed to have been started by an electrical fault.

The Scarborough and Filey crews responded to reports of smoke in a second floor flat in Eastfield, Scarborough at around 10.20pm last night (December 30)

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews had to force entry to the flat and it was well alight. They extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault. No people were inside the flat or injured."